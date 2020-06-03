Haverhill property subject to closure order

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 3rd June 2020 07:50

Police

Haverhill property subject to closure order

Police in Haverhill have imposed a closure order on a property in the town following concerns about drug dealing at a premises.

The partial closure order to last until 22 August this year took place at a residential property at Anglian Place and followed a joint operation with Flagship Housing to reduce anti-social behaviour and drug dealing linked to the address. The order means the occupier remains, while all other people have to vacate the property.

Anybody entering the property in breach of the order now commits a criminal offence and can be arrested.

The partial order has been granted because of the ongoing crime and anti-social behaviour associated with the address.

Sgt Matt Gilbert from Haverhill police said: "We strive to make our areas a safer place for the local communities. This application for this order would not have been possible, without the support and information from local residents. In securing this order we hope this will improve the quality of life for residents.



"This robust police action shows that ASB and drug dealing will not be tolerated and shows, by working with our partners such as Flagship Housing, we have the powers to tackle persistent offenders."



Victoria Seales, Litigation and ASB Manager from Flagship Housing said: "This partial' closure is the result of a successful partnership work between agencies. Working together has enabled us to tackle anti-social behaviour and drug related activities; giving our communities a much-needed respite during this difficult time.

The order will last for from the date of issue and local officers will be continuing work to stop these issues from returning.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.