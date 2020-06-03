Copper piping stolen in Sudbury burglary

Police are appealing or witnesses to a burglary that took place in Sudbury.

It happened at some point overnight between Wednesday 27 May and Thursday 28 May where a business called ‘Buildbase' on Milner Road on Chilton Road Industrial Estate in the town was broken into. Over 550 metres of copper pipe of varying sizes in diameter was stolen.

An angle grinder was used to gain entry to the warehouse.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or has knowledge of the whereabouts of the piping should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/29254/20.

