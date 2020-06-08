Appeal after five incidents of arson

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 8th June 2020 13:36

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a number of incidents of arson took place in Sudbury.

Police were called at approximately 10:30pm on Friday 29 May to reports that a bin bag on the pavement at Church Street in the town had been deliberately set alight, causing damage to a wooden garage door. Another incident took place on the same street and a further three other arsons were reported in Ballingdon Street, Quay Lane and Woodhall Road a short time later. All the incidents took place around between 10:30pm and 11:10pm. Skips, tarpaulin and bins were items deliberately set alight. The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attend and extinguished the fires quickly.

Nobody was hurt as a result of the incidents and police are now investigating whether there are links between all five incidents.

Officers are appealing for information or witnesses who may have seen something suspicious at the time or motorists who may have relevant dash-cam footage to come forward quoting reference 29548/20 via

