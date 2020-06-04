Public order incident in Mildenhall

Police are appealing for witnesses to a public order incident in Mildenhall.

On Monday 25 May, at around 8.30pm, a man was walking his dogs in the vicinity of Brick Kiln Road when he was approached by an unknown man who was swearing and making threats.

The victim ran from the scene with his dogs and the offender followed him along the street and through a cut through, before giving up.

The offender is described as male, of medium build and around 5 feet 8 or 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was dressed in a red and white racing driver style suit.

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have seen anyone matching this description in the area on Monday evening, and would appeal for the person to come forward and identify themselves.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting reference number 37/28746/20.

