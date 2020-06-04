  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Public order incident in Mildenhall

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 4th June 2020 15:03

Police

Public order incident in Mildenhall

Police are appealing for witnesses to a public order incident in Mildenhall.

On Monday 25 May, at around 8.30pm, a man was walking his dogs in the vicinity of Brick Kiln Road when he was approached by an unknown man who was swearing and making threats.

The victim ran from the scene with his dogs and the offender followed him along the street and through a cut through, before giving up.

The offender is described as male, of medium build and around 5 feet 8 or 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was dressed in a red and white racing driver style suit.

 

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have seen anyone matching this description in the area on Monday evening, and would appeal for the person to come forward and identify themselves.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting reference number 37/28746/20.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies