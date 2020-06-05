Suffolk and Met Police collaboration targets County Lines

Published: 5th June 2020

Suffolk Police are working in a new collaboration with the Metropolitan Police Service in an operation to target the controllers of drug County Lines that operate between London and Suffolk.

Since February 2019, Operation Orochi, led by the Metropolitan Police, has been in place in Suffolk and a large number of key investigations are underway as a result. The aim is to shut drug dealers down at their source.

Op Orochi focusses on analysing the data of mobile phones used to buy and sell crack cocaine and heroin by dealers and controllers. Officers from the team in Suffolk will share this intelligence with a dedicated team at the Met, who will then investigate to identify the line controller and their location.

On Thursday 28 May police arrested and charged two men in connection with drug offences in the Haverhill area. Two warrants were carried out at separate addresses in Ilford and Margate, where two men, aged 25 and 32, were arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police on behalf of Suffolk's Serious Crime and Disruption Team.



Maverick Dwyer, 25, of Alder Walk, Ilford, Essex, was subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. Christopher Prosser, 32, of no fixed address, was also charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and with an assault on an emergency worker. The offences relate to Class A drug supply within the Haverhill area between 1 July 2019 and 28 May 2020.



Both men were remanded into custody when they appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Friday 29 May.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger said:

"Working with the Met in this way will clearly have a significant impact on the supply of Class A drugs into Suffolk. Getting the people who control these drugs supply lines, the organised criminals at the centre of these networks, leads to their whole drugs operation being dismantled. In turn, we can then look to protect those young people who are often ruthlessly exploited to sell the drugs on our streets as well as well as those at risk from the violence associated with County Lines.

"This operation allows us to build a compelling evidential case before making any arrests. We are able to share intelligence in real-time leading to fast-time investigations. It means that we're in a strong position to charge and remand the controller of the drugs line on the day of arrest, before they have an opportunity to pass the drugs line to an associate; effectively shutting it down. Our officers will work with the Met to arrest those responsible and bring them to Suffolk custody centres and to be charged before the courts.

"This collaborative approach to tackling serious and violent crime underlines our commitment in making Suffolk a hostile environment for those criminals who seek to supply drugs into our county."

