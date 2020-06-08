Council committee approves Acton development

Author: Marius West Published: 8th June 2020 09:16

Babergh District Council today approved full planning permission for 100 homes to be built in Acton, including 35 affordable homes.

Bloor Homes originally sought permission for development of land to the south side of Tamage Road in June 2019, with a site visit carried out by planning committee members in September 2019.

A decision scheduled for March 2020 was deferred on recommendation that the plans were amended to incorporate bungalows and a better distribution of the development's affordable housing.

The amended plans came back to today's planning committee meeting, held virtually to ensure public safety during the current coronavirus outbreak.

Following input from planning officers, the applicant, objectors and supporters - and subsequent debate - the committee voted by eight to three in favour of approving the recommendation that full planning permission be granted, subject to conditions.

The plans include a substantial public open space - part of which is earmarked for a new community play area. The development will also benefit from 35 affordable dwellings, ranging in size - with the majority of both the market and affordable provision being two and three bedroom houses, which are in high demand in the district.

Section 106 funding will be made available by the developer to accommodate school transport costs incurred as a result of the development. Additional funding will also be allocated to improvements to local bus services and public rights of way.

Cllr Peter Beer, Chair of Babergh District Council's Planning Committee said:

"This decision was not an easy one to reach, as the committee was made aware of concerns from local residents and Acton Parish Council. However, after much consideration we believe the benefits of this development outweighs any potential harm, provided the applicant meets the conditions set out today.

"The development will allow for public open space and a new children's play area, provide affordable housing within walking distance of village amenities - and contribute financially towards demand-responsive bus services in the area, supporting our council's sustainable transport ambitions."

Also during the meeting, the committee voted unanimously in favour of a development on Church Lane, Brantham, subject to conditions, for 15 new properties and the conversion of an existing property to provide six apartments. Plans for the site, submitted by Granville Developments, include seven affordable homes, public open space and three housing units for the over 55s - catering for increasing demand from the district's ageing population.

