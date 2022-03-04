What are the health benefits of safe cannabis seeds?

Published: 17th June 2022 17:51

Few foods provide as many nutrients as cannabis seeds, which are gradually beginning to reach British homes.

The problem that cannabis seeds encounter regarding having the recognition they deserve is unfair. Unfortunately, from total ignorance, a considerable part of the population mistakenly believes that it is a drug …Nothing is further from reality.

Cannabis seeds themselves have a very low concentration of THC, a narcotic substance that causes alterations in the nervous system. However, the amount is so low that it does not generate those undesirable side effects.

This superfood is very easy to get; anyone can buy the best feminized seeds online at several specialized stores. Another way to introduce it into your diet is hemp flour extracted from the seeds.

The seeds taste similar to oats and are gluten-free, so they're perfect for people with celiac disease. There are multiple ways to take them: plain, in the form of shakes, in creams, as a salad dressing or as a topping for desserts such as yoghurts.

Medicinal benefits of marijuana seeds for your health

If you want to know the benefits that marijuana seeds have for your health, this interests you greatly.

The interest generated by the benefits of marijuana seeds for health has increased in recent years. As a result, more and more people are looking for information about the advances and scientific research carried out in various universities worldwide.

It is scientifically proven that marijuana has healing properties as it contains cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol. These elements do not affect the functioning of the brain and, in addition, help to calm the pain.

In our hands is its moderate use and knowing how and what to use it for, since it is not ruled out that this plant does not harm health if consumed irresponsibly despite its benefits.

Marijuana seeds to improve health

Buying marijuana seeds is an excellent alternative to improve your health, as they have more protein than many foods that we eat daily.

For starters, they are packed with nutrients and protein and rich in healthy fats and minerals. In addition, they contain Vitamin E, iron, calcium, sulfur, potassium and sodium.

Marijuana seeds are similar to small nuts, and their flavour is very reminiscent of this dried fruit. You can consume them raw, roasted or cooked.

They are foods rich in healthy fats and essential fatty acids that you can include in salads, desserts and stews.

In this article, we are going to focus, above all, on the many medicinal benefits that this plant can provide.

Reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases

Marijuana seeds contain arginine and gamma-linolenic acid, which are linked to lowering blood pressure and improving the heart after a heart attack.

Cannabis seeds improve the skin.

Skin diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, improve considerably with the intake of these seeds.

Thanks to the fatty acids in Omega 6 and Omega 3, which the seeds contain, the reduction of disorders such as eczema, dryness or itching has been scientifically proven and, without the need to resort to medication.

High levels of proteins and vitamins

As we said at the beginning of this article, marijuana seeds contain a whole range of vitamins such as Vitamin A, C and E. Also, essential minerals for growth such as potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, sulfur and calcium.

They also have a great source of proteins, among which we name: methionine, cysteine, arginine and glutamic acid.

They improve digestion

Marijuana seeds are rich in fibers and favour the reduction of sugar and balance cholesterol.

Cannabis seeds relieve menstrual pain

Thanks to gamma-linolenic acid, the effects of premenstrual syndrome are considerably reduced and regulate hormonal imbalances in menopause.

It is also interesting that you know its internal and external anti-inflammatory properties, astringent, diuretic and stimulant.

Sale of marijuana seeds vs cultivation

The purchase is allowed, but the cultivation is another story. If it is cultivated, the user could face an administrative or criminal sanction. We must consider that the legislation is very variable depending on the country we are talking about, but, in the UK and Europe, they are very strict.

To find out what European legislation says on this subject, we will have to resort to article 25.1 of the Organic Law for the Protection of Citizen Security and article 368 of the Penal Code.

We can find permission to buy seeds in the UK and Europe in these resources. For this reason, the grow shops are in charge of the commercialization of the seeds and the buyer will have to accept the condition of not germinating them. In general, they are sold as collectables, although each buyer will be responsible for the use that may be given to them.

Considering this section, many people wonder how they can make a completely legal sprout. It may be that, in the future, the law will be more permissive in this regard. However, there is a specific legal vacuum as the interpretation of the law remains in the courts.

In conclusion, remember that you have many options to buy legal marijuana seeds in the UK and Europe and wide varieties. Take a look at the catalogue of these grow-shops – such as the famous SensorySeeds.com - to see all the available offers and get the variety of seeds you would like to receive at home.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.