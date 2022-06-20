Cannabis: the legal situation in the UK and Europe

Published: 20th June 2022 11:04

The article deals with the legal basis for the possession, trade, cultivation and purchase of cannabis in Europe and other Countries.

Cannabis seeds: the legal situation

In Europe, the legal situation of cannabis sounds clear at first glance: cultivation, production, trade, import, export, delivery, sale, other placing on the market, acquisition and possession of all parts of the plant are punishable under the law.

But is it that simple and clear?

From a criminal law point of view, there is no leeway.

In short, this means that cannabis is a prohibited substance in Europe. That marijuana is tolerated under criminal law in the Federal Republic of Europe is a rumour. But, in principle, even the smallest amount of cannabis is illegal and will be prosecuted.

At least, that's how it works in theory.

In practice, an option was created by the Federal Constitutional Court in 1994, which waived the fine for possession of a small amount. Accordingly, the said small amount is then tolerated by many lawyers.

However, the value of the small amount can also differ from State to State.

The weight of 2 grams also often falls. Efforts are being made to set the limit value at 6 grams throughout Europe. According to that Self-help network, cannabis medicine can "proceedings be dropped by the public prosecutor's office if the possession is less than the small amount."

However, the statement should be treated with caution because it is only a tolerance regulation. According to criminal law, even the smallest amount can result in a penalty.

A criminal exception can be granted for medical or scientific purposes. For example, the active ingredient in the cannabis plant, THC, has been available as a prescription medicine for several years and is used in pain therapy, among other things.

Since 2011, cannabis-based medicines can also be prescribed in Europe. The federal government explained the change in the law with new medical findings: Cannabis has helped patients with the muscle disease multiple sclerosis, for example, to be able to improve their mobility with appropriate cannabis medication.

A handful of pain patients in Europe have received approval from the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices, which authorized home cultivation.

Is it legal to have cannabis seeds sent to Europe?

In Europe, even the hemp seeds fall under the Narcotics Act. This is because they are listed as plant parts in Annex I. So, it doesn't matter if they have a high THC content or are viable, which contradicts the term "narcotics".

However, with hemp seeds, you are only liable to prosecution if you use them for cultivation. Again, this is due to Section 29. What this looks like in detail is dealt with in more detail in the next chapter.

Here we first address the legal situation of hemp seeds in Europe and then clarify whether it is legal to have hemp seeds sent to Europe.

Approved hemp varieties are not covered. This includes hemp seeds used for licensed cannabis cultivation are provided. Or hemp seeds used for animal feed.

Hemp seeds and oils have also been increasingly found in grocery stores in recent years. Thanks to their excellent nutritional values, peeled hemp seeds are considered a powerful food. In the past, hemp seeds were disguised as bird seeds intended for cannabis cultivation.

But those times are long gone because there has long been a way to legally order cannabis seeds in Europe. It is perfectly legal to order cannabis seeds online in Europe as long as you order the seeds from an EU Country.

However, since there is free movement of goods within the EU, the shipment of hemp seeds to Europe is permitted. So, if you order marijuana seeds online, you are not liable for prosecution.

In the meantime, many seed banks have settled in Europe, specialising in the breeding and trading of hemp seeds. The most extensive trade takes place in the Netherlands, but hemp seeds are now also offered on a large scale in Italy, with one of the best marijuana seeds retailers and companies in Europe and the UK.

Also, thanks to the freedom of trade and competition in the EU, it is possible in Europe to do this legally through these dealers.

Buy cannabis seeds online

Even the customs have no objections as long as the ordered cannabis seeds have been taxed. Nevertheless, the best online dealers pay attention to discretion.

This applies to anonymous orders, payment and shipping. The ordered cannabis seeds are sent in neutral packaging and are usually marked as souvenirs.

This means that unpleasant questions do not arise in the first place, and no customer gets caught in the crosshairs of criminal law.

It becomes even more paradoxical when you look at the legal situation in Europe in practice. Hemp seeds are only illegal in Europe if used for unauthorised cultivation. Therefore, there is no way to legally grow cannabis in Europe, not even for medicinal purposes.

