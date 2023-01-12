The Best Way to Enjoy Coffee Outdoors

Published: 12th January 2023 10:10

If you’re something of an adventurer and you love the great outdoors then there is every chance that you will be looking for ways to enjoy coffee while you are on a trek, hiking, fishing, or even on a boating trip.

Of course, when you’re spending the day outside you still need the pick-me-up that your coffee can provide, and why should you compromise on taste at all? In this guide we’re going through some of the equipment that you need to prepare coffee outdoors. Even if you are an aficionado, you can enjoy the best quality coffee beans on your travels.

A portable grinder

Okay, so it isn’t essential that you take coffee beans out with you, and you can take pre-ground if you don’t have this. However, there are some amazing coffee grinders that are small, portable, and don’t require any power.

For instance, the Hario “Mini-Slim Pro Silver” is a hand-operated grinder that you can use to prepare your coffee beans for brewing. It’s easy to use, and comes with the sort of ceramic burrs you would expect from a high-end coffee grinder. The Hario can also be adjusted, so you can even choose the perfect coarseness for your grinder.

Of course, if you are going to opt for the portable grinder method, you are going to need to bring some coffee beans along for the outdoor trip. Keep these sealed in an airtight container if you want to preserve their freshness all day.

A method of boiling the water

Okay, so you’re going to need some heat out there. Propane stoves are a tried-and-tested method that many campers use, but you have some alternatives. For instance, a product called “Jetboil” which the manufacturers claim “achieves rapid boils in minutes”. The Jetboil system doesn’t use propane, as their website explains: “Formulated for maximum efficiency and minimum consumption, our high-performance propane/isobutane four-season blend delivers higher vapor pressure for improved performance.”

Or hot water from a flask?

It might not be ideal in some ways, but if you have a good enough hot water flask, there is every chance it can keep the water inside warm enough for your brewing purposes for many hours. Even on a five, six, or seven hour hike you might find that it retains enough heat to be passed through a paper filter and do a good job.

The ideal temperature for brewing is considered by many to be 195°F – 205°F but if it does dip a little below this it is not going to totally ruin your experience.

A brewing method

So you’ve got your coffee beans, you’ve got a grinder, and you’ve got a way to heat your water. Time for a brewing method.

One of the easiest ways to prepare a delicious cup of coffee, regardless of whether you are out of the home or not, is using a pourover or dripper system. You can even get folding coffee drippers. Just bring this along with you, and some filters, and you can pour the hot water directly through the filter for a cup of coffee akin to a filter coffee you might buy from the coffee shop.

There are other methods, an AeroPress is certainly portable enough to take on your travels with you, and can accommodate coffee for the whole group.

Further supplies

It is worth considering what other supplies you might need for your coffee, and of course trying to get portable options. We live in the golden age of camping and outdoor equipment so you can take your pick of portable coffee cups, cutlery, and of course, containers for anything else you wish to add to your coffee. If you want to prepare coffee with milk and sugar, or even add a dash of cinnamon, be sure to bring these along with you.

Quality water

When you are out and about, you can’t neglect the water quality for your coffee. Tap water is normally absolutely fine but there are a lot of locations, especially on camping sites and trekking locations where the water might not be suitable for your consumption.

If you’re going to be off-grid, you need to ensure that you have a good supply of bottled water with you. This is what most of your coffee drink is going to be, after all. It is amazing how many people totally neglect the need for excellent water.

Summary

It is easier than ever to brew coffee in a variety of different ways, including outdoors. Plenty of campers are managing to prepare delicious coffee every day, and the equipment doesn’t have to be too bulky or weigh down your backpack.

When it is time to take a break, or summon some much-needed energy for the rest of a long walk, it is easy enough to sit and enjoy a coffee outdoors.

