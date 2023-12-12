GR8 Tech for iGaming platforms — highly effective solutions for casinos and sportsbook

Published: 12th December 2023 14:07

Discover the latest iGaming technologies and trends by working with GR8 Tech. It delivers turnkey solutions for casinos and sportsbooks to help them build profitable businesses in such a highly competitive industry. GR8 Tech has over 20 years of experience, but only now are its products available on the global marketplace. The total number of successful global iGaming projects made by https://GR8.tech/ is 15, but its portfolio will be replenished soon with new names. All key details about available packs, tariffs, and features can be found on GR8 Tech's official website. To ensure that solutions can be effective at any stage of business development, a company created two options to choose from — Launch and Upgrade packs.

How to launch an iGaming business — best tools for fast and easy creation of platforms online

GR8 Tech provides clients with powerful tools for investigating bettors' and gamblers' activities, as well as optimizing the performance of the iGaming platform. Solutions can be used even without any experience in this industry so even a newbie can use them to launch the casino from scratch. And because those are all-in-one solutions GR8 Tech dont spend time finding additional tools to build a strong brand and successful business in the iGaming area.

Here are the principal elements of the Launch Pack:

End-to-end platform. Business plan. Pre-launch team. Feedback loop. Education Center. Discounted fee for a test period!

GR8 clients can customize all solutions due to their business goals and players' needs. Packages for sportsbooks and casinos include unique content and high-precision risk management. With these solutions, you can have access to real-time reporting and analytics which are important for fast decision-making.

Best solutions to increase player engagement — a simple explanation of the UPGRADE package

One more main offer from GR8 Tech is the Upgrade Pack that was created for existing businesses with some experience in iGaming. This offer will be the most interesting for business owners who need to create a more engaging player experience. For that goal achievement GR8 experts product customization tools, so its clients can easily modify and implement numerous features and settings into their platform. Such solutions can be integrated into the ecosystem of the existing iGaming business in a few simple steps to unlock its full potential.

What will you get when activating the Upgrade Pack from GR8 Tech? Depending on the type of your iGaming business (sportsbook or casino) you will get a full package of customizing solutions such as CRM and CMS, Risk and Anti-fraud, Marktech, BI, and UBO. The GR8 Tech team will help you find the most effective setting and features based on the current results of your business and the goals that need to be achieved. Such solutions have rich data API to learn and analyze the players’ behavior, patterns, and latest market trends.

