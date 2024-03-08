Marvel At The Marble: London’s Finest Architecture

London is a city rich in history, and there’s no better way to see it all than to wander the streets with a coffee in one hand and a traditional British treat in the other. From the iconic skyline that can be seen from almost anywhere in the city to the quaint neighbourhoods on the outskirts, there’s something truly magical about this city. London is the ultimate treasure chest for anyone who admires or studies architecture, and here’s why.

A Cup of Tea and a Slice of History

There are places in London, such as the magnificent Westminster Abbey, that have seen plenty of historical events that will remain in the history books for years to come. The intricate details of this religious site are a true wonder and are definitely worth highlighting on your tour of the big city.

Lucky for you, these locations are all relatively nearby because, back in the day when travelling by horse and cart, it became essential to find everything you need close together. Even today, you’ll likely be able to find everything that you need all in one area. A pub, casino, hotel and cafe.

Another example of this would be digital tours. It's now possible to see magnificent landmarks such as Westminster Abbey, Royal Albert Hall, the British Museum and even Buckingham Palace from anywhere with an Internet connection.

London does feel like a hodgepodge of architecture, and there’s a good reason for this. As architectural trends have risen and the city has evolved over time, buildings have been constructed here and there, surrounding historical pieces and leaving space for new, more modern pieces.

A Gherkin and Some Genius Modern Architecture

The modern world definitely celebrates the architecture of the past with a contemporary twist that pushes the boundaries of physics and delivers artworks worthy of photographing.

The Gherkin is a modern-day masterpiece created by Norman Foster. This building would’ve had the Victorians quaking and exclaiming about an alien invasion. The sheer vastness and mathematical brilliance of the building are truly something to behold. The design is there to shock as well as serve a purpose. The shape was actually an effort to be more sustainable, as the design offers an energy-efficient architectural take.

The contemporary skyline on offer when you visit London shows off the fusion of innovation and design. Renal Piano’s masterpiece, known as The Shard, can be admired from the bottom and the top should you wish to book a tour or eat on the top floor.

A Sponge Cake and Some Victorian Splendour

The Victorian era brought a series of impressive buildings that are all featured when it comes to the Christmas light exhibition in the city. These gothic-styled buildings feature slim and intricately carved details, which show off the country’s ability to preserve the past.

Buildings such as Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament all display magnificent light shows that highlight their splendour. Big Ben recently underwent a makeover that resulted in a gold and gleaming clock tower many come to see. You can book a tour here too, to marvel at the infrastructure and architecture from up close.

Hot Spot for Architecture

London is one of the top spots for a historical architecture tour. Taking inspiration from structures across the globe, the artists who moulded the concrete that stands in this city truly have created one collaborative masterpiece worth exploring.

