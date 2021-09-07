Haskins receives multi-award recognition at regional garden centre industry awards

Haskins Snowhill centre has been named ‘Destination Garden Centre of the Year' in the Garden Centre Association (GCA) South Thames Regional Awards.



The Snowhill centre in Copthorne, West Sussex, scooped up a further two awards on the night, adding The Barton Grange Trophy for Commercial Innovation and Creativity, and The GIMA Award for Best Garden Products Retailer, to its collection of accolades.



Ben Harrison, Operations Director of Haskins Garden Centres, said: "We were thrilled to have had the opportunity to host the first GCA South Thames meeting in 18 months at our newest centre, Snowhill. The night was made even more special when the centre was named ‘Destination Garden Centre of the Year'.



"While the whole industry has worked exceptionally hard throughout this difficult period, I'd like to thank all the team at Snowhill. This award represents many years of hard work during the transition from the old centre into the new innovative space where we proudly hosted the awards."



In March 2020, just weeks before the national lockdown, Haskins Snowhill reopened to the public following a £15million investment by the company to create a new, enhanced centre.



The new centre now boasts a retail space of 11,813 sqm, including an outdoor plant area and 440-seat restaurant complete with a newly installed pizza oven. Additional space has also been created to accommodate 170 restaurant guests on an outdoor patio.



Commenting on the reasons why Haskins Snowhill has been so successful at this year's awards, Phil McCann, GCA Standards Inspector, said: "Haskins Snowhill has recently been redeveloped and is a sensational destination. Availability of everything any gardener needs, experienced or novice, is under one roof and the plant choice and quality are superb. Just allow a few hours' browsing time when visiting - it is hard to resist."



The GCA has been in operation for over 50 years and represents around 180 garden centres across the UK. The GCA requires its garden centre members to meet the highest retail standards and to participate in an annual inspection process, to ensure these standards are maintained and improved.



The annual regional awards are held to recognise and praise members for their commitment to horticulture and the overall customer experience.



