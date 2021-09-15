  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the BH15 Area

BH15 news, reviews and local events in BH15 areas including Poole, Parkstone, Hamworthy, and communities in BH15.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
AMA can help promote your business

Testimonials

"'...I don't believe it...' Having been giving a great deal of help and support from the AboutMyArea team, I have become the sub-editor of the Hamworthy Matters pages of the AboutMyArea - Poole. There..." more
- Ann - Hamworthy Matters

Easy Access

View a map of BH15 Map of BH15

Beggarwood pub celebrates first year of trading with the local community and dignitaries

Author: Online Stories Published: 15th September 2021 17:18
 
 
The Holly Blue in Beggarwood held an exclusive evening of celebration to officially mark the pub's opening with the local community.

Family brewers and owners of the Holly Blue, Hall & Woodhouse, first opened the pub's doors to guests last September following an investment of over £4million. However, due to government restrictions, it hasn't been possible to host an event to introduce the landmark pub to the village.

George Robertson, Business Development Manager of the Holly Blue, said: "It was a fantastic feeling for us to finally bring everyone in the community together, allowing us to officially meet our neighbours and celebrate the opening of our beautiful pub. The event gave our guests an opportunity to experience the Holly Blue's many characterful features that make it a creative, unique and welcoming space.

"We are committed to enriching the lives of our local communities and as such, we are reflecting on the past year and are thankful for the loyal guests that already view the pub as their home from home."

On the night, guests were treated to a Badger beer and a cheese tasting session with Hall & Woodhouse's Family Director, Mark Woodhouse. There was also the opportunity to learn about the company's reinvestment programme and future vision.

Located on the A30 on the outskirts of Basingstoke, The Holly Blue is the perfect example of a traditional country pub. Built in the style of a Hampshire farmhouse with attached barn, the pub features four key areas for guests to enjoy, including a relaxed ‘Badger's Den' complete with cosy nooks and crannies, as well as an informal pantry space for dining.

Please visit www.thehollyblue.co.uk for more information.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free BH15 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the BH15 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

BH15: BH15 Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Community Point | Clubs | Charity Support | Not 4 Profit | Family Zone | Community Hubbubs | Discover Poole | Wedding Planner | Past News | Biz 2 Biz | Travel | Food & Drink | Property | Site Info | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies