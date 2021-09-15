Beggarwood pub celebrates first year of trading with the local community and dignitaries

Author: Online Stories Published: 15th September 2021 17:18

The Holly Blue in Beggarwood held an exclusive evening of celebration to officially mark the pub's opening with the local community.



Family brewers and owners of the Holly Blue, Hall & Woodhouse, first opened the pub's doors to guests last September following an investment of over £4million. However, due to government restrictions, it hasn't been possible to host an event to introduce the landmark pub to the village.



George Robertson, Business Development Manager of the Holly Blue, said: "It was a fantastic feeling for us to finally bring everyone in the community together, allowing us to officially meet our neighbours and celebrate the opening of our beautiful pub. The event gave our guests an opportunity to experience the Holly Blue's many characterful features that make it a creative, unique and welcoming space.



"We are committed to enriching the lives of our local communities and as such, we are reflecting on the past year and are thankful for the loyal guests that already view the pub as their home from home."



On the night, guests were treated to a Badger beer and a cheese tasting session with Hall & Woodhouse's Family Director, Mark Woodhouse. There was also the opportunity to learn about the company's reinvestment programme and future vision.



Located on the A30 on the outskirts of Basingstoke, The Holly Blue is the perfect example of a traditional country pub. Built in the style of a Hampshire farmhouse with attached barn, the pub features four key areas for guests to enjoy, including a relaxed ‘Badger's Den' complete with cosy nooks and crannies, as well as an informal pantry space for dining.



Please visit

Please visit www.thehollyblue.co.uk for more information.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.