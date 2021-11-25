Hall & Woodhouse to launch a family-focused pub in the heart of Mindenhurst next spring

Construction of a new Hall & Woodhouse multi-million-pound community pub is underway in the village of Mindenhurst, Surrey.



Work began at the end of the summer to deliver a state-of-the art, family-focused pub which will provide great food, drink, and hospitality when it opens to guests in March 2022.



The pub will be named ‘The Frog at Mindenhurst' and is located on the corner of Brunswick Road in the small village, overlooking the lake and village green. The opening will also boost local employment by creating an estimated 40 new job roles.



Mark James, Property Director at Hall & Woodhouse, explained: "When considering the design of the pub, we wanted to ensure it was in keeping with its natural setting. This is why we have based our designs on a traditional farmhouse and barn, with a contemporary twist.



"Ecology and setting are so important. Our team has therefore put a significant amount of thought and consideration into the landscape, trees, plants and shrubs in our outdoor areas. We want to ensure that the pub connects with our beautiful and scenic surroundings."



The Frog's layout has been carefully considered with dedicated areas for casual drinking in the bar and dining. Additionally, a pantry has been created to provide a cosy setting for guests to enjoy everything from a warming coffee and homemade pastries, to a pint of Hall & Woodhouse's famous Badger beer.



Noticeable key features of the building include an extensive glazed gable end and an outdoor fireplace on the large veranda.



The building's design incorporates a number of green technologies that have been subtlety integrated into the overall aesthetic. These include PV solar panels, air source heat pumps, ambient cellar cooling, LED lighting throughout, and an electric kitchen.



Reclaimed building materials have been sourced for the pub's structure and upcycled interior furnishings have been created to enhance the décor and incorporate elements of the surrounding environment. There will also be eight electric car charging points on site and numerous cycle bays.



Mark added: "We are proud to become part of the local community at Mindenhurst and are excited to get to know our neighbours. We very much look forward to warmly welcoming guests for some great hospitality next spring."



For updates on the build, and for more information on Hall & Woodhouse, please visit www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk

