11 bedroom Granada Rd property to be sold by public auction

Published: 14th July 2022 15:14

65 Granada Road, Southsea will be sold by public auction, 11am Thursday 21st July, at Nesbits offices, 7 Clarendon Road, Southsea: Guide price of £850,000+

This property is of interest to developers and investors in particular. A rare and desirable opportunity with enormous potential, enjoying a prime location just off Southsea Seafront. This substantially extended semi-detached former guest house benefits from a modern annex, ample open parking, and delightful outlook.

Granada Road runs from The Strand roundabout to St Helens Parade, No. 65 being on the north side just a few yards from the latter, within sight of Canoe Lake, its upper front rooms boasting views towards The Solent. Less than three-quarters of a mile to the east of Southsea Town Centre (Palmerston Road Shopping Precinct) this sought-after and exceptionally convenient position places a wide range of public amenities within a radius of some one mile only, including: leisure and recreation facilities, local shops and eateries, main-line station, and various schools.

This late-Victorian character property, originally a private family house, features rendered elevations under a tiled, gable roof, the facade incorporating triple bay window and recessed porch. A later (believed 1960s) three-storey annex affords additional living accommodation, a generous sun terrace, and double-width car port. The whole stands behind a deep forecourt which provides off-street parking for multiple vehicles, whilst to the rear is a walled garden with garage.

It is felt this interesting and flexible opportunity lends itself well to a variety of future uses and layouts, including conversion of the main house into individual apartments and the attached annex into a town house. It is offered now "as is", it being for potential buyers to satisfy themselves as to the planning position in respect of their own ideas.

Register today to attend with Robin Evans (Head of Residential Sales).

Email: robinevans@nesbits.co.uk. Tel: 023 9286 4321.

AUCTION HELD AT

D.M. Nesbit & Company

7 Clarendon Road

Southsea

PO5 2ED

View Granada Road details on Rightmove: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/85378911

View all current property listing on Nesbits website: https://www.nesbits.co.uk/pages/residential-sales-properties

