Unique and exceptional property for sale in the heart of Southsea

Published: 22nd August 2022 11:42

PROPERTY SPOTLIGHT: 3 MONDRIAN MEWS | PORTLAND ROAD | SOUTHSEA

A truly exceptional opportunity in the heart of Southsea. This is a striking, modern three bedroom, four-storey town house and comes with a wealth of benefits and features. With an attractive, contemporary design and flexible layout, this property is perfect for comfortable living.

Property Features

Mondrian Mews comes with a secure garaged parking space, sunny roof terrace plus two balconies, equipped kitchen, study, principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom, double-glazing, and gas central heating.

For full details of property specifics see our website: https://www.nesbits.co.uk/property-details/164509/Portland-Road-Southsea-PO5-3AF

Portland Road - The Heart of Southsea Community

Mondrian Mews is a unique and stylish development, circa 2015, of just seven town houses positioned a short distance from the junction of Portland Road with Osborne Road.

This truly is the heart of Southsea, with an abundance of eateries, bars, and cafés. With other amenities close by, such as Southsea Common, The Seafront and historic Old Portsmouth.

Open Plan Living Perfect for Entertaining

Mondrian Mews benefits from open-plan living with a contemporary design perfect for entertaining friends and family. The dining area has a light, airy feel with laminate wood flooring and fresh décor.

The property has a 'L'-shaped, dual-aspect kitchen, equipped with electric double oven, 5-ring gas hob with extractor canopy, refrigerator, freezer and dishwasher.

With close proximity to public facilities, main-line stations and schools, this property really stands out in the market. Mondrian Mews is available for £499,500.

To arrange a viewing 023 9286 4321 or email: info@nesbits.co.uk

View full property description here:https://www.nesbits.co.uk/property-details/164509/Portland-Road-Southsea-PO5-3AF

