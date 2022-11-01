Nesbits Property Spotlight: The Coach House, Southsea

Published: 1st November 2022 09:30

PROPERTY SPOTLIGHT

THE COACH HOUSE | 22, 22a & 24 SUSSEX ROAD | SOUTHSEA

PUBLIC AUCTION PRICE £750,00

This former Coach House is a unique opportunity in the heart of Southsea Town Centre and part of the ‘Owens Southsea’ Conservation Area. A Three Bedroom property with immense potential, The Coach House presents the ideal blank canvas for its future owner to implement their own style and tastes.

An Area of Local Historical Significance

The property could possibly have historic links to Thomas Ellis Owen's nearby St Vincent Lodge (1843). 24 Sussex Road is a former coach house comprehensively remodelled and renovated in the mid-1980s. This interesting history certainly lends to the uniqueness of the building.

‘Owen’s Southsea’ is the name given to the conservation area surrounding the Palmerston Road Shopping Centre. The area was designed principally by Thomas Ellis Owen who was known as ‘The Father of Southsea’. The combination of buildings, walls, trees, shrubs and road layout have given this area a distinctive picturesque character which makes a notable contribution to the character of Southsea as a whole.

Who was Thomas Ellis Owen?



Thomas Ellis Owen (1805-1862) is recognised as the architect, builder and developer who shaped the development of Southsea and built some of the finest buildings that still exist in the area today, such as St Jude's Church in Palmerston Road, Portland Terrace and Eastern Parade.

Find out more about Thomas Ellis Owens architectural work in Southsea here: https://www.welcometoportsmouth.co.uk/thomas%20ellis%20owen.html

Property Features

The Coach House comes with three double bedrooms and an impressive 30ft x 15ft reception room with a striking wrought-iron open-tread cantilevered staircase. There is one bathroom with WC, also a Shower/Cloakroom with WC.

The kitchen/Breakfast room is fitted with a breakfast bar, cupboards, tiled work surface, inset ceramic sink with mixer tap, electric oven, and 4-ring gas hob. There is also plumbing for a dishwasher.

Alfresco Dining & Virtually Detached Mews

Separated from The Coach House by a delightful inner courtyard, and fronting Sussex Road itself, is a virtually detached Mews which was possibly built for carriages and staff in previous times and which currently provides two adjacent double-length garages, one with rooms above. On a sunny day, the courtyard would be perfect to entertain friends and family.

Sussex Road is just a few minutes away from Southsea Seafront and Palmerston Road Shopping Precinct. This area has a wide range of public amenities within a radius of some three-quarters of a mile only, including: leisure and recreation facilities, various good schools, Portsmouth University campus, main-line stations, and the many attractions of maritime Old Portsmouth.

The Coach House has a guide price of £750,000. Cash offers are invited with a date for the property to be sold by Public Auction to be confirmed.

For full details of property specifics see our website: https://www.nesbits.co.uk/property-details/165926/Sussex-Road-Southsea-PO5-3EX

To make an enquiry or to arrange a viewing please call: 023 9286 4321 or email: info@nesbits.co.uk

