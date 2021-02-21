Free consultancy available for businesses

Published: 11th May 2021 15:51

Could your business benefit from a day's consultancy, at no cost?

In a day-long session, Chartered Management Degree Apprentices from the University of Portsmouth will fully investigate your business and provide recommendations for improvement.

Previously clients have included Nathan Glover, at Agent November Escape rooms. He said: "It was great to have a fresh perspective on my company from a whole host of bright, enthusiastic professionals. As I've been running my business for nearly six years, I'm sure that I ‘can't see the wood for the trees' sometimes, so it was great to have so many new ideas come in from the students.

"My team and I are already putting many of their suggestions into place, and the exercise has been a very useful springboard for future innovation in the company. I'd recommend this opportunity to anyone looking to innovate or improve their company."

Degree Apprentice James Shillito, Senior Business Support Officer of Adults' Health & Care at Hampshire County Council, said: "We reviewed the internal and external challenges faced by the business, and identified its current strengths and weaknesses. We suggested a number of strategies and models that could help Agent November continue to thrive. This exercise was a very welcome way to round up our learning for year one."

Director of Degree Apprenticeships, Becky Quew-Jones, noted how important it is to apply academic and theoretical models to a real-life case study. She said: "This was an extremely beneficial exercise for our apprentices and it provided them with the opportunity to apply the academic knowledge and expertise they have gained during the year. In addition, it displayed how well the course is being taught online and how adaptable our apprentices are when using the different platforms.

"It also provides a superb opportunity to embed the Chartered Manager Institute's standards, which are essential to our apprentices' learning and education. We are very keen to work with other businesses and can provide insightful and detailed recommendations. We look forward to hearing from any companies who would like us to review their operations."

If you'd like to work with our degree apprentices and bring their expertise to your business, contact Becky Quew-Jones at becky.quew-jones@port.ac.uk.

