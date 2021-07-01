Digital marketing agency, Tillison Consulting, enter new beauty sector, helping scale local businesses

Published: 1st July 2021 14:00

Tillison Consulting is a leading digital marketing agency based on the outskirts of Portsmouth.



Their team of experts have proven experience in increasing sales, leads and revenue for their clients. With clients ranging from global corporations and local independent traders right through to non-profit organisations.



With nearly 15 years of industry experience, Tillison Consulting prides themself on their expertise and client success stories over the years.

Following Tillison's recent business strategy change, moving into working with a number of different bsuiness sectors, including the beauty sector, they have been working closely with local beauty spa chain, The Solent Medi Spa.

Shaun Farrell Business Development Manager at Tillison told us "We chose the beauty sector as one of the first industries to try and support as they have had it particularly tough over the past year with national lockdowns. For just a small investment our team here can deliver lifetime customers straight to your inbox"

Lucie A'Bear Owner of The Solent Medi Spa told us "Over the last few years we have tried various forms of advertising to attract new customers to the business including using deal sites. However, at the end of the day, we were still making a loss on these clients that came through the door.

"After speaking to Tillison and explaining the type of clientele we wanted to gain they soon were able to help us achieve our goals."

As an experienced appointment generation agency, Tillison delivers real clients directly to their clients inboxes. With a specialist team who create show stopping ads on Facebook and many other platforms to deliver ready-to-book clients. Tillison has worked closely with a number of beauty sector clients increasing their booking numbers for a variety of services such as IPL Hair Removal, Anti Wrinkle Treatments, Dermal Fillers and Non Surgical Facelifts.

Lucie also told us "We got our first appointment request within an hour from the Tillison campaign and typically get around 10 to 15 appointments every week."



Collaboration is key to a successful beauty marketing campaign. Tillison works closely with their clients to achieve the fantastic results they need to grow their business.

