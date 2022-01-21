Portico secures long-term agreement with national aggregates firm Brett Group

Published: 21st January 2022 14:54

Portico has secured a long-term lease with leading independent aggregates company Brett Group, to operate an aggregate terminal at the port, bringing a major employer to Portsmouth, Hampshire.

Following planning approval (Wednesday 12 January), a new low-level marine aggregates terminal will be built on site, providing a source of construction materials close to where it is needed in Portsmouth and the surrounding area. This will help meet local demand for materials while lowering emissions due to reduced road mileage delivering to nearby development projects.

This agreement provides long term certainty for Portico, helping to safeguard jobs and promotes opportunities for localised construction. It is also close to Brett Group’s marine aggregates licences off the isle of Wight and in the Channel.

Steve Williams, Portico operations director said: “This is a significant opportunity for Portico and the wider Portsmouth area.

“Our focus has been to diversify the business and we are pleased that we have been able to attract this new customer, with a long-term commitment.

"Extending our lease with Portsmouth City Council was critical in being able to secure a partnership with Brett Aggregates.

“Portico will benefit by increasing the types of cargo through the port and helping to provide a local supply of essential goods and services to the area, as close as possible to where they are needed.

“Our proximity to major transport networks proves that we can provide a pivotal role strengthening UK trade.”

Brett Group will lease a section of land on Portico's site to run marine operations, bringing aggregates ashore for onward delivery. It is expected to generate up to 10 full-time additional jobs.

Olly Brown, Development Director for the Brett Group commented: “Brett is delighted to be working with the team at Portico and developing a new aggregates terminal to meet demand for construction materials. The extensive facilities available at Portsmouth port enable Brett to competitively supply along the South Coast, linking with our operation at Newhaven, opened in 2019.”

Tom Longland, Managing Director for Brett Aggregates said: “Aggregates and other construction materials are essential for meeting the UK’s requirements for building homes and essential infrastructure. By being able to provide a source of aggregates at Portsmouth Port we will enable the demand for these materials in Portsmouth to be met locally with reduced reliance on imports by road from outside the area. Each ship delivery of aggregate into the port will deliver the equivalent of c350 HGV’s of aggregates into the heart of the market, this is very good news for local and South Coast customers.”

