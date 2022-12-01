Portsmouth MP calls for nominations for his Support Local business awards

Published: 28th November 2022 16:07

To celebrate Portsmouth’s small businesses, Stephen Morgan MP is asking constituents to nominate their favourite independent shops and traders in Portsmouth South for a local award this year.

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which aims to champion and support small businesses on 3 December 2022, as well as encouraging the success of local traders all year round.

On Small Business Saturday, customers across the UK are encouraged to support all types of small businesses, online, in offices and in stores. Many small businesses take part in the day by hosting events and offering discounts.

Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan MP, said:

“Once again, I am pleased to offer my support to Small Business Saturday - which is marking its tenth year in the UK.

“Local businesses are the lifeblood of our city. That is why I’m calling on our community to help me showcase the best of our city by highlighting independent businesses that go above and beyond in serving communities across our constituency.

“I look forward to receiving nominations from local people and encourage everyone to ‘shop local’ and show support to small businesses as we approach this year’s Small Business Saturday and beyond.”

Nominations for Stephen’s Support Local awards can be made here. The deadline for nominations is 1 December 2022.

All nominations will then be considered and winners from each category will be selected and awarded with a certificate for Small Business Saturday.

Greenest Local Business nominations could be for those that have a ‘zero-waste’ policy, while nominations for Friendliest Local Business could be those that have gone the extra mile or offered that personal touch. For Overall Best Business, nominations should be for businesses that have gone above and beyond in serving the constituency this year.

All entries must be based in Portsmouth South (Fratton, Milton, Southsea, Old Portsmouth, Eastney, Landport, Buckland or Portsea).

