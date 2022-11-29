https://analytics.google.
Local community achievements celebrated at the Portsmouth Bangladesh Business Association awards.

Published: 29th November 2022 15:43
On Sunday 27th November, the Portsmouth Bangladesh Business Association (PBBA) held an award ceremony for the Bengali Diaspora Community in Portsmouth. This event was held at the Gaiety Bar on South Parade Pier.

The PBBA is a not for profit formed to support relations between Portsmouth and Bangladesh. In 2019, they led a trade mission to Bangladesh from the city which played a huge role in strengthening these efforts.

In-keeping with this agenda, Sunday’s award ceremony was a celebration of achievements held by local Bangladeshis. Portsmouth currently has the highest population of Bangladeshis in the South East – 2% of all Bangladeshis in England live here.

Firstly, the academic achievements of young Bangladeshis were acknowledged. Award winners for this included GCSE (Zaara Chowdhury), A-Level (Juhi Tasnia Miah), undergraduate (Joynul Islam) and postgraduate (Md. Shamim Ahmed).


Other award winners surprised yesterday were for Business of the Year (Just Asia), Entrepreneur of the Year (Habiber Rahman), Sports Personality of the Year (Syed Elahi), Community Champion of the Year (Lucky Haque) and Community Contributor of the Year (Rumal Khan).

Honourable mentions included George Ahmed, a supporter of PBBA from the beginning, and Bobby Mehta, who was “instrumental” in the initial setting up of the organisation. Gerald Vernon Jackson, Mabs Noor and Shah Athar were also commended for their support of PBBA’s events.

The award categories were supported by the PBBA’s sponsors – Biscoes Solicitors, University of Portsmouth, IBD Partnership, TCL Global, Paradise Balti, Sylhet District Association and So India Restaurants.

Before the event rounded off with free lunch and networking for all, PBBA discussed their plans for the future. The committee have said they want to see the number of Bangladeshi business figures in Portsmouth increase.

