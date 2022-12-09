New Solent Freeport units out of the ground at Dunsbury Park

Published: 9th December 2022 14:10

Three new state-of-the-art industrial and manufacturing units are out of the ground at Portsmouth City Council-owned Dunsbury Park with frames up, cladding and fit out underway. Totalling 77,000 sq ft across the three units, the space is on track for businesses to move in from early next year.

The award-winning Dunsbury Park (next to junction 3 of the A3(M)) is the first shovel-ready tax site in the Solent Freeport. It has seen strong early interest from potential occupiers keen to benefit from the prime southeast location as well as a generous package of tax incentives. Freeport status has been formally approved by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities today (Wednesday 7 December), providing business rates relief for five years, 100 per cent capital allowance on plant and machinery, no stamp duty tax on leases and relief from employers National Insurance for three years.

In close proximity to Portsmouth International Port, Dunsbury Park can offer the complete logistics package for businesses looking to import or export international and European cargo. Certain businesses will also be able to benefit from the advantages of the port’s customs site, which can provide tariff-free movement of goods.

The three new units will target the highest environmental standards with a BREEAM Excellent rating - only achieved on around 10 per cent of new development in the UK. Sustainable energy use is at the forefront of design across the campus and the new units will be fitted with PV panels and EV charging points.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development at Portsmouth City Council, said: "Dunsbury Park is a thriving and growing site, unlocking unique opportunities for businesses as part of the Solent Freeport cluster working alongside our customs site at Portsmouth International Port. It creates thousands of new jobs and training opportunities and generates millions of pounds of income for council services. We look forward to welcoming more innovative businesses who are looking to position themselves within a Freeport area."

James Haestier, director in Colliers’ Industrial and Logistics team who is letting the units alongside LSH commented: "It’s great to see new stock coming into a market where there is shortage in supply. We’re confident that as these new units take shape, many occupiers will be seeking secure, adaptable, and high-quality industrial and manufacturing space, with freeport tax incentives in this prime south coast location. These Grade A units are the first facilities of their kind to be built within the Solent Freeport cluster, so future occupiers will benefit from a generous government package of financial incentives as well as high environmental standards.”

The 100-acre business park is already home to the global headquarters of outdoor lifestyle clothing brand Fat Face, international manufacturer of biopharmaceuticals BioPure, logistics giant DPD and Volkswagen specialists Breeze Motor Group.

Units 500, 501 and 502 will be ready for occupation at the beginning of 2023.

Unit 500 - 32, 507 sq ft (3,020 sq m) total floor space

Unit 501 - 26,242 sq ft (2,438 sq m) total floor space

Unit 502 - 18,965 sq ft (1,762 sq m) total floor space

Alongside the three new units the site can offer build-to-suit units from 20,000 to 200,000 sq ft.

Colliers and LSH are agents on the scheme.

Watch the timelapse video of unit 500 coming out of the ground. To find out more go to www.dunsburypark.co.uk.

