Hampshire and Isle Of Wight Community Foundation Announces Jacqui Scott as Chief Executive

Published: 8th September 2021 09:45

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF) is pleased to announce that Jacqui Scott has been appointed as Chief Executive from 7th September 2021. Jacqui has worked in the not-for-profit sector for over 20 years, as a fundraiser working in UK and international charities, as a fundraising consultant working with a huge range of not-for-profit and volunteer led organisations and as a charity trustee.



Speaking about her new role, Jacqui said: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with HIWCF, supporting the challenging work of so many small and vital organisations throughout the county and the Island. I have been awestruck at how so many of these organisations, many hugely dependent on volunteers, responded so effectively and humanely to the COVID pandemic over the last 18 months. I am looking forward to making a difference to the lives of people from all sections of our communities and of course, getting to know and understand the wonderful funders and donors who make this work possible."

Rebecca Kennelly, HIWCF Chair of Trustees added "My fellow Trustees and I are delighted to welcome Jacqui to the team and we are very much looking forward to working together. There is a great deal to be done over the next few years to address the problems we face across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, that result from or have been exacerbated by the Covid 19 pandemic. Jacqui is just the person we need to lead the Foundation forwards and to help develop and deliver our strategy to benefit the wonderful funders and grassroots organisations that are the backbone of our community."



HIWCF awards grants to smaller, lesser known, community and voluntary groups working on the frontline who often need only a few hundred pounds to make a huge difference to local people's lives. In 2020, 462 grants worth £2.3 million were awarded across the region to support the projects and services of 339 organisations. If you would like to find out more about HIWCF and how the team support the not-for-profit sector across Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Southampton and Portsmouth please go to: www.hiwcf.com

