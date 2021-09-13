Local charity gets support from Hampshire Theme Park

Published: 13th September 2021 15:05

The Karen Ingarm Foundation were dleighted recently to accept a cheque of £600 from the owners of Paultons Park in Hampshire, towards thier ongoing fundraising appeal, following the recent 'Meet Muddles' event at the Park.

Tom Ingram, Fundraiser for The Karen Ingram Foundation said: "The support we have received from the whole Paultons team has been truly remarkable. Having grown up with the Park, it's been an honour to fundraise in my mother's memory at a place where we shared so many happy days out over the years. We really enjoyed our time at the Park; raising funds and awareness into our cause and also creating some smiles along the way, especially after the year we have all had. We would like to thank Sara and the team for making us feel so welcome and for their generous donation and support."

Sara Mancey, HR Director for Paultons Park said: "We were pleased to be able to offer our support to Tom and The Karen Ingram Foundation by hosting a fundraising stand at the Park at the end of August. Muddles the Bear certainly proved very popular with our guests! Non Hodgkin Lymphoma is a terrible disease and Tom should be very proud of what he has achieved so far in his mother's memory and for his efforts to raise funds for the research team at the Centre for Cancer Immunology"

The Karen Ingram Foundation was established in 2008 and set up in memory of Karen Jane Ingram, a mother of two from Portsmouth who sadly passed away from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in July of that year, aged just 40.

The aim of the Foundation is to raise awareness and improve survival rates in to the blood cancer Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Funds raised will be granted to medical researchers at The Centre For Cancer Immunology who undertake clinical cancer trials to see which treatments are most effective at beating the blood cancer Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Over £1,020.56 has now been raised overall from their 'Meet Muddles' event held at the Park over the August bank holiday weekend.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma is a cancer which affects the cells of the lymphatic system known as white blood cells. There are more than fifty different types of the disease, making it the fifth most common cancer in the UK with 13,000 new diagnoses each year and around 4,700 attributable deaths.

To make a donation please visit www.kareningram.org/donate.

The Karen Ingram Foundation would like to thank Paultons Park for it's generous support.

