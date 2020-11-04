https://analytics.google.
Latest Neigbourhood Watch Newsletter

Published: 4th November 2020 15:07
Neigbourhood Watch psoter advertising the November NewsletterOur popular monthly newsletter OUR NEWS November 2020 edition is here!
This month we introduce you to our new Spotlight on Associations feature starring Cumbria Neighbourhood Watch, and our new cybercrime campaign which we will be launching imminently. 

We take a moment to celebrate our volunteers and the fantastic contributions they have made, and we share ways in which we can support you through the Covid-19 crisis.  

We also take our first look at the findings from our recent Neighbourhood Watch England and Wales Crime Survey. And finally in the run up to Christmas, don't miss out on exclusive member offers from ERA!

Read it all here 

Kind regards

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH NETWORK, Central Support Team
