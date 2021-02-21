Portsmouth Cats Lost, Found & Rehomed chosen as a Finalist for Animal Star Awards

Published: 4th March 2021 15:11

In spite of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions the team at Portsmouth Cats Lost, Found & Rehomed have been able to continue their good work and as a result have been nominated for the upcoming Animal Star Awards.

The voluntary team, headed by Penny Parker, are passionate about the welfare of cats and help reunite lost and found cats with their owners. If they are unable to locate the owner by microchip they advertise on social media and leaflet across the local area.

Faced with the challenges of lockdown the team have remained undeterred and have rebuilt, and refurbished cat cabins (thanks to Penny’s husband, Kevin), rescued a cat and her 5-week-old kittens from a derelict shed, provided specialist care for a very sick kitten and found a foster home for a cat whose owner could no longer look after her.

Despite having a skeleton staff due to COVID-19 restrictions, an incredible total of 143 cats and kittens were looked after by the team in 2020. Looking after such large numbers of cats, especially those who are sick or injured, comes with a significant cost attached, and their inability to get out and fund raise has also been a huge challenge for Penny and her team. But, thanks to an anonymous donation and support from Pets at Home, Portsmouth cats were not only able to continue with their service but also help cat owners in hardship, by dropping off cat food and litter.

If you need to contact Portsmouth Cats you cand do so via:

website: www.portsmouthcatslostfoundandrehomed.co.uk

or

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PortsmouthCats

The Animal Star Awards, another fantastic Portsmouth initiative, take place online on 28th March and details of how you can attend can be found at: https://animalstarawards.com/

