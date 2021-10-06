https://analytics.google.
Fratton Big Local seeks volunteers to help with special event at St Marys

Published: 6th October 2021 14:35

 

 

It’s October, and the nights are getting darker but  lots of events are starting to happen again.

Here in Fratton, St Mary’s is hosting a beautiful light  installation inside the Church to brighten up this autumn.

The installation entitled  ‘’Where There  is Light ‘’ is made by Squid Soup, asylum seekers and refugees, and is part of Portsmouth’s Journeys Festival International,  and they are looking for volunteers to help staff the installation.
 
This link will allow you to register  for one or more sessions, just click on it and fill in the form.:

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/WTILVol
 
There are lots of sessions during the day time, evening and weekends between 13th - 23rd October, there will be 3 volunteers on at any one time and you will be provided with plenty of information about what you need to do.

We really hope you will be able to help because events like this cannot happen without volunteers.
 
Best wishes

Fratton Big Local 

