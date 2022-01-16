https://analytics.google.
Read the latest newsletter as Neighbourhood Watch celebrates its 40 year anniversary

Published: 16th January 2022 09:34
Happy New Year, and welcome to the first newsletter of 2022 for Neighbourhood Watch supporters across England and Wales!
 

This year, Neigbourhood Watch is thrilled to be celebrating 40 years since the first group was formed in the UK, in Cheshire, in 1982. To kick-start celebrations, they have proudly launched a special-edition 40th anniversary logo, which you can choose to use from now and throughout 2022 as you wish. We will be sharing more ways to celebrate our special anniversary throughout the year – for now, save the date for NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH WEEK 2022 from 30th May - 5th June. You may notice this falls on the same weekend as the Queens Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend and The Big Lunch – which presents a fantastic opportunity to host a street party and connect with your neighbours.

To download our anniversary logo, find top tips on how to organise a street party, or see how you can play your part in tackling terrorism, read the latest newsletter here.

