Local anti-poverty charity to launch new project

Published: 23rd January 2022 12:33

Local anti-poverty charity the Moving On Project Portsmouth is to open a new premises on Albert Road from which to run their services and raise funds for their charitable activities.

The new charity shop will allow those on low incomes to purchase items at reduced prices as well as being a meeting place for the charity and those needing to access its services.

Referrals will continue to be taken from service providers for people in financial hardship and/or those moving into unfurnished accommodation without the means to buy what they need to set up their home.

The Moving On Project Portsmouth charity shop will open its doors at 11am on Friday 28th January 2022 at 38 Albert Road, Southsea, PO5 2SJ. All are welcome to come and visit.

Chair of the charity, Sarah Knight said: "We are looking forward to opening the shop and taking the next steps in the Moving On Project Journey. Having these premises will allow us to do more to help those in need."

