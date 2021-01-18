Career change teachers join line-up for Teach Portsmouth webinar

Published: 18th January 2021 16:39

Teach Portsmouth return with a webinar aimed at those working in industry and considering a switch to the profession. The webinar, Teach Portsmouth presents: changing career to teaching, will take place on Wednesday 27 January from 4pm - 5pm.

With teacher training applications up by a third since the start of the pandemic and continued uncertainty in the economy, teaching can provide a secure and rewarding career for the right person.

Two teachers from a Portsmouth school and college will discuss their transition from industry to the profession by sharing their experiences.

Councillor Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council welcomed the webinar's return: "After hosting the first webinar back in November, I'm pleased to see the series return with changing career to teaching.

"During times of uncertainty, jobs in teaching provide stability for many people. While we recognise there is a shortage of teachers in some subject areas, it is important we recruit the right type of person. The profession is extremely rewarding but also offers its fair share of challenges. The webinar will provide those considering their options the chance to learn from people who have made the move themselves."

The webinar will introduce two teachers, Sean Archibald, who worked as an engineer and Tarryn Williams, previously a police community support officer as they discuss their experience of teacher training.

Sean Archibald, who will be appearing in the webinar, said: "As a trainee teacher at UTC Portsmouth, I'm using my experience gained from being an engineer. My background can help students who want to join the industry I was part of. I am really enjoying teacher training and look forward to sharing my experience with people during the webinar."

People attending the webinar will be able to submit questions through live chat during the session. Each question will be given to both teachers as well as the host to answer.

Simon Barrable, principal at Portsmouth College will be hosting the webinar and spoke about his experience in education: "I didn't go straight into teacher training after leaving university - so in a way I am also a career changer who has come into the profession.

"I have never looked back and have always found it an extremely rewarding career. It can be challenging but the difference you make to people's lives makes teaching such a worthwhile job."

Local residents who are interested in learning more about the next webinar can register for free at teachportsmouth.co.uk/webinar.

Those who were unable to attend the last webinar, routes into teaching, are reminded that a recording is available to view online.

Teach Portsmouth work to recruit, retain and grow the best teachers and leaders for Portsmouth. It is part of the Portsmouth Education Partnership which is supported by Portsmouth City Council and education providers across the city.

