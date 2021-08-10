Staff members recognised nationally for their outstanding impact on students and teaching

Published: 10th August 2021 10:09

Two staff members from the University of Portsmouth have been given National Teaching Fellowship Awards for their outstanding impact on student outcomes and the teaching profession in higher education.

Achieving a National Teaching Fellowship is widely recognised within the UK and internationally as a mark of quality and is an extremely competitive process.

Dr Harriet Dunbar-Morris, Dean of Learning and Teaching, and Dr Andy Clegg, Senior Lecturer in Higher Education, have been awarded National Teaching Fellowships by Advance HE for a range of initiatives relating to making a difference to students' experience of higher education and championing Continuing Professional Development (CPD) and high-quality curriculum design.

Around 50 higher education professionals across the country are awarded National Teaching Fellowships annually. Portsmouth has a high level of success and has now been awarded six National Teaching Fellowships in the past few years.

Professor Paul Hayes, Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor, said: "Congratulations to Harriet and Andy for their fellowships, recognising their outstanding impact on students and the teaching profession. These national awards are very well deserved.

"Providing high quality learning and development opportunities for our students and staff are integral to our mission to create, share and apply knowledge to make a difference to individuals and society. I'm delighted Harriet and Andy will be joining a growing number of nationally recognised teaching practitioners at our university."

Dr Dunbar-Morris said: "Making a difference to students' experience of higher education is a clear objective of mine. I am delighted that my work with colleagues at Portsmouth to enhance the experience of our students has been recognised."

Dr Clegg said: "To have your professional practice nationally recognised as making an outstanding impact on student outcomes and the teaching profession is amazing and somewhat overwhelming. I'm grateful to have the fortunate opportunity to work with some inspirational mentors and colleagues throughout my career that have had a huge influence on shaping my professional practice."

Four other University staff are also National Teaching Fellows:

Amy Barlow

Dr Stephen Corbett

Professor Jane Creaton

Professor Sherria Hoskins

