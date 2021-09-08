Local artists and writers sought for seafront exhibition

Published: 8th September 2021 16:10

Local artists and writers are being offered the chance to have their work included in an exhibition that shows how public art might be incorporated into the next stage of the Southsea Coastal Scheme at Southsea Castle.

By Roo Abrook local artist



Selected artists will be showcased in ‘A Collaborative Arts Plan for Southsea and Portsmouth' exhibition at The D-Day Story in Southsea from 6-13 November.

Several local artists are already on board to be part of the exhibition, which is being coordinated by the project design team.

It will feature digital prints of potential arts collaborators showcasing their work, practices and bios along with a series of test materials and ideas for outdoor galleries and street furniture.

Visitors will also be able to view information on the Southsea Coastal Scheme, with a focus on the area around the castle.

United Creatives Creative Director, Chris Edmunds said: "Our goal is to showcase a diverse set of artists who can help demonstrate the unique ways that art can enhance the public spaces around the seafront.

"Rather than being an add-on feature, artworks will be thoughtfully integrated into the Southsea Coastal Scheme in view of contributing towards a world-class seafront that showcases a unique arts community and history of the area.

"For this reason the artworks needs to have a local significance and meaning, which is why we are seeking Portsmouth artists to submit their work for consideration."

Artists and writers wishing to have their work considered for the exhibition should provide a link to online or social media examples of their work and a brief bio and covering letter to United Creatives by emailing info@unitedcreatives.com by 24 September 2021.

Southsea Coastal Scheme Project Manager, Rupert Teasdale said: "I encourage people to come along to the exhibition to have their say on some of the ways we might be able to incorporate public art into the area around Southsea Castle.

"Local opinion in particular is very important to us, and we are looking forward to hearing views on the suggestions for artwork in the area, as well as talking to visitors about the next phase of the Southsea Coastal Scheme."

The Southsea Coastal Scheme is led by Portsmouth City Council. It will stretch for 4.5km from Old Portsmouth to Eastney, and help to reduce the risk of flooding to more than 10,000 homes and 700 businesses.

