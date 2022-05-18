https://analytics.google.
'The Five In & Out of the Frame' ehibition opens at the Jack House Gallery

Published: 18th May 2022 10:56
'The Five In & Out of the Frame' brings together multi-disciplinary artists with a focus on different aspects of materiality and making. Each artist embraces an experimental approach, combining their individual methods with unexpected techniques and materials to form a collective who have come together to share their personal practices with each other as well as the viewer. For information about the 5 individual artists Consuelo Simpson, Francheska Pattisson, Kay Senior, Sarah Mander & Sinclair Ashman click here

 

 

19th May to 1st June 2022

open daily 11am – 5pm

Meet the Artists: Saturday 21 May, 11am – 5pm

