Ports Fest Announces Ukraine Benefit Concert

Published: 18th May 2022 14:10

We are over the moon to announce that we will be hosting a Ukraine Benefit Concert on June 15th at Portsmouth Cathedral featuring Carlos Bonell and Friends. All proceeds will be going to the Doctors Without Borders’ Ukraine appeal.

We are hoping that this event will gain great support for the cause. Carlos Bonell is one of the greatest communicators of the guitar world and one of todays most celebrated guitarists. Several musicians are scheduled to perform with Carlos who will be joined by Debra Adamson-Brattland, Zoe Barnett, Marley Blandford, and Igor Outkine who will provide us with a joyful evening of music.

One of the key features of Ports Fest is to give back to the community through our events and providing a platform for local and national artists. However, our passion for helping doesn’t end there. Much like everyone else, we have felt incredibly saddened to hear of the attack on Ukraine and have been thinking of ways we can provide useful help.

As a previous performer and great supporter of the festival, it is great that we could work together with Carlos and the other musicians on an event to raise money for the MSF teams who are tirelessly working to deliver medical aid to people in Ukraine. Further donations can be made at the event and via the Ports Fest website.

“It's essential that we do something to advance the awareness and try and support the people of Ukraine in whatever way we can contribute. We look forward to audiences joining us for an evening of outstanding music” Erica Smith, Director of Ports Fest.

Ports Fest is Portsmouth’s most established annual curated multi-arts festival. The festival starts June 30th .

More details about this and many more events can be found on our website www.portsfest.co.uk. We cannot wait to see you there!

Tickets go on sale today June 15th 7.30pm at Portsmouth Cathedral Ports Fest 2022 will run between Thursday 30th June and Sunday 3rd July. Find out more about Ports Fest 2021 at www.portsfest.co.uk.

