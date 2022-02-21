Bringing Community Cinema and Arts Centre to the heart of Southsea

Published: 21st February 2022 16:25

Support Portsmouth Film Society in bringing a Community Cinema and Arts Centre to the heart of Southsea

Portsmouth Film Society is pleased to announce that they are preparing for the opening of the Southsea Community Cinema and Art Centre, its permanent home (pending approval by Portsmouth City Council) with a configurable theatre space, a classroom, and a small café with pre-prepared food and film snacks. Ideally situated in the heart of the Southsea precinct with convenient bus service, they have an ideal location to service the culturally and economically integrated Southsea/Portsmouth community. Both the flexible theatre space and the classroom will be available for hire to members, community groups, artists, teachers, and businesses.

Southsea Community Cinema (1-3 Palmerston Road. PO5 3QQ) is more than just a cinema. It will run the cinema, educational program, art centre and activities forum. The flexible movie theatre space can be configured to meet specific customer event needs. The 40-capacity venue will be available for hire for a private watch party, seminars, gaming, green screen studio, birthday parties, live theatre, art exhibitions and VR experiences…

Southsea Community Cinema will show indoor films often with ‘Cinema Plus’ activities to complement the film to encourage audience discussion around the issues facing people in Portsmouth’s multi-cultural area. Working with theatre, music groups and other experts in topics relating to the film, activities may include quiz nights, complimentary social programs, Q&A sessions, talks and workshops. They are going to show special films for Mothers and Toddlers, Childrens’ Film Club and Dementia friendly relaxed matinee screenings. It will be open to both the public and members and will have online ticket service available from Savoy ticket system.

Since Portsmouth Film Society’s inception in 2011, education has also been at the core of its business using film and film making education to bring people together. The classroom located in the Southsea Community Cinema allows for the expansion its award winning film making education programs that allow people to tell their stories, especially the youth, while learning the art of film making and potentially entering employment in a film industry related career. In collaboration with community groups, we will continue to run film education programs for vulnerable groups including youth groups/children, recovery groups and immigrants as we strive to break down social barriers and be innovative.

To support Portsmouth Film Society’s goal of bringing film industry related jobs to the city, training will include various facets of cinema production/exhibition, event management and courses on running a successful business utilising educational resources and tools available through its affiliation with the national community cinema organisation, Cinema For All and the British Film Institute.

Southsea Community Cinema is a not-for-profit organisation dependent on money made from its business operations and donations. It will also rely on community and art related grants.

“Portsmouth Film Society continues to strengthen our existing relationships and is working diligently to build new ones, including Portsmouth City Council, Hampshire Constabulary, The University of Portsmouth, National Lottery and BFI FAN via Film Hub Southwest and West Midlands. We are so proud to be getting closer to our community.

We are so excited that our dream is coming true.” Aysegul Epengin.

Please visit their Crowdfunding site and support the cinema and cultural centre.

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/thesouthseacommunitycinema

