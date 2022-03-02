Belfast: Kenneth Branagh’s heart-warming ode to the city in which he grew up in.

Kenneth Branagh had been planning for a while to direct a semi-autobiographical film on growing up amidst ‘the troubles' in 1960s Northern Ireland. He decided that 2020 would be the year to do it, with the bulk of shooting beginning in September.

The film follows Buddy and his Protestant family, amidst a time period in which their Catholic neighbours were driven from their homes due to violence and rioting. The father, played by Fifty Shades of Grey's Jamie Dornan, takes on the role of a joiner who works abroad in England.

Swamped by debt, and growing concerns of rising violence in the capital, Buddy and family are forced to make a big decision, on whether to stick with what they know in Belfast or move to England, which comes with its own difficulties.

"We had six weeks of prep time, and six weeks to shoot the whole film, which is a fairly astonishing feat," explained Dominic Masters, 57, supervising Art Director of the film, which is an amazing achievement by the uncredited construction team.

"We had to shoot a riot scene, which is quite hard to do socially distanced, so we dressed up all the extras with balaclavas which double as face masks.

"Similarly, we left all the windows open in classroom scenes, and made sure that when interior scenes were shot, it was often positioned right next to the window."

If you look closely, this is especially evident in the case of Dame Judi Dench, as most of the time when she is on screen during interior shots she is sat by the window, often speaking to the rest of the cast outside.

These are just some examples of the challenges Branagh and his team had to deal with filming during the pandemic. With most of the budget financed by Branagh himself, cast and crew alike were happy to take a pay cut in order to ensure the film was completed; the majority of the team were Branagh's regular crew.

Belfast has already received critical acclaim, with Masters stating: "When I first saw the film, I believed it could be a serious contender for the Oscars, and it has proved to be."

With a star-studded cast, it's unsurprising that the performances are one of the highlights of the film. Jamie Dornan and Catriona Balfe playing Buddy's (Jude Hill) parents, are joined by Ciaran Hinds and Dame Judi Dench as the grandparents, however, the standout actor is newcomer, Jude Hill, who's performance garnered serious Oscar consideration, just missing out on a nomination.

Branagh kept having to tell Hill not to look into the camera at the start, however, he quickly adapted.

"From day one, we were watching him and he just had a natural presence, he was mature and it didn't feel like a performance, he just slotted right in," said Masters.

The chemistry between Hinds and Hill makes for a very wholesome dynamic between the actors, they almost seem as if they are in fact related. The comedic scenes work well and the jokes do not feel forced in the slightest.

Belfast has received many nominations for this year's Oscars including best picture, Best Director as well as both Ciaran Hinds and Judi Dench being nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Actress respectively.

Hinds especially stood out with the extremely touching portrayal of that staple, the loving grandfather, and the fact Hinds himself is Belfast born and bred makes for a truly heart-felt performance.

The direction by Branagh is masterful and the strategic decision to limit the usage of colour to only when Buddy and the family are watching Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) and a rendition of A Christmas Carol is very reminiscent of Nicolas Roeg's Don't Look Now (1973). The minimal usage of colour positions us right alongside Buddy, and how the world of cinema contrasts with that of his bleak reality.

Belfast only had a budget of £6 million and two main shooting locations. Branagh's crew renovated an abandoned school for the majority of interior scenes and constructed the Belfast street set at Farnborough airport.

The somewhat smaller nature of this film meant the production crews had to find creative solutions to maximise the budget. The main street used was Buddy's own street, which was constantly revamped in order to portray different locations across the surrounding area.

Digital set extensions were also used by the Visual FX department, to enhance the neighbourhood and create a realistic portrayal of the city.

"I felt proud after seeing the film, knowing what everyone achieved in that small time span, with that budget, it really is impressive," said Masters, after the premiere at the London film festival in October.

The film was released in the United Kingdom, on the 21st of January, and as of the 1st of March 2022 the film has grossed over 34 million USD and has been a hit in terms of critical acclaim.

Branagh, over the span of his career, broke the record for being the most nominated person in Academy Award history, with 7 nominations in 7 different categories.

It will be interesting to see how well the film is received at the award ceremonies in March this year, and whether Belfast, nominated for 7 awards, can trump the likes of West Side Story and Dune in winning the much-coveted Best Picture award.

