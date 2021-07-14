Make Moments at Port Solent - Top five things to do

Published: 14th July 2021 12:59

Port Solent is the south coast's premier place to eat, drink, shop, unwind and watch the world sail by. Renowned for its waterside dining, boutique shopping, events and family entertainment, there is no better place to spend your quality time and make special moments.



Whatever the weather or occasion, Port Solent has got everything needed for a relaxing day out on the south coast. With its easy access and free parking, it's perfect for couples, families and friends - day or night.

1. Waterside Markets

Situated alongside the picturesque marina on the second Sunday of every month, you can enjoy Port Solent's Waterside Markets. It boasts a unique collection of over 40 market stalls offering an array of products. Whether you are looking to treat yourself or are in search of the perfect gift, stop by one of the Waterside Markets for a relaxing browse and you will be sure to find something truly special.

2. Family fun

Looking for something to do with the kids? Set sail for Port Solent every Tuesday and Thursday during the school holidays, for its free Kids Club! From magic shows and craft activities, to birds of prey and a children's disco party, there's something to excite every little adventurer. There's also an on-site play park to explore and have fun, as well as the marina where the kids can check out the impressive boats.

3. Dining out with a view

With plenty of free parking, the only concern you'll have is how to choose from the fantastic range of top quality restaurants and stylish bars on the waterside - all with stunning views across the glistening marina. Port Solent's range of 12 bars and restaurants cater for all tastes and occasions. With tasty dining options from around the world including Italian, Brazilian, British, Indian and more, there really is something for everyone.

4. Car Meets

If you're a car fanatic then look no further. Shift your weekend up a gear with fortnightly Car Meets at Port Solent. Car Meets take place on the second and last Sunday of each month and are a great way to meet fellow motor enthusiasts and to celebrate your favourite cars, bikes and motors.

5. Cinema

As well as drinking, dining and shopping, Port Solent is the perfect place to spend your leisure time. It plays host to an Odeon cinema showcasing the latest blockbuster films. The cinema also hosts screenings of the world's best live events, so whether you're into dance, theatre, music, live sports, gaming or cultural events, there's something for everyone. Book your tickets, grab your popcorn, and enjoy!

Port Solent also hosts fantastic events throughout the year including live music events, the Festival of Christmas and much more. For more information, please visit: www.portsolent.com

