Local restaurant owner reacts to winning big at recent English Curry Awards

Published: 21st September 2022 17:02

A Southsea restaurant has recently celebrated an unexpected win at the 11th English Curry Awards, held in Birmingham.

The Akash in Albert Road, Southsea, won ‘Best South East Restaurant’ at the award show, much to the delight of owner Faz Ahmed.

The restaurant opened in 1978, making it one of the oldest Indian restaurants in the UK.

Faz, who has worked at the restaurant for over twenty years, but owned it for the last fifteen, said: “I was very surprised because we've been nominated for a few years and never quite get to win it.

“I was about to pop out because I didn’t think we were going to win. And then when they said my name I just sat down and someone next to me nudged me and said ‘that’s you!’.

“The South is a big region and there are Michelin star restaurants. I expected that it's just a nomination and we're not going to quite get it - it's our first national award.

“We’ve had some local awards, which are a bit easier. It’s the process as well, you’ve got to get public votes first, and you’ve got to have enough to get through. I thought we’d do alright because we are very well supported.”

The next stage of the process was providing evidence that the restaurant was well-known and well supported in Portsmouth, in which Faz gave over fifteen pages that detailed The Akash’s popularity, from fundraising events to their ‘Curry By Air’ campaign which was heavily featured in the press in 2018.

When asked what he thinks makes his restaurant stand out against others on the south coast, Faz explained the charity work The Akash has taken part in over the years.

“The charity work we do is very innovative, we’ve raised tens of thousands of pounds. We raised £5,500 for Bangladesh, we had a charity lunch that was quite a few years ago with the FA Cup.

“It’s tough times now, so to be able to say, out of your own pocket, here’s five grand, it’s quite difficult, but it’s representing the city. We’re very, very proud of the city.

“We give a lot of care and attention to detail to everything. I’m the owner and I’ll be in the kitchen, I'll be coming in at the same time as all the chefs, leaving later.

“We're very hands on, and we’re not always saying 'let's open another one’, and then just sitting at home watching the CCTV.

“The standards the UK have got are huge, there’s so many curry houses now. We’ve been open 44 years and we’re still on our toes to make our food better, to make our service better, to make everything better.”

When Faz isn’t running one of the oldest and best curry houses in the South East, he’s one of the directors of the Portsmouth Bangladesh Business Association, which aims to support local businesses and strengthen ties between Portsmouth and Bangladesh.

“It's mainly made up of business people, and we do anything we can to support the Bangladeshi businesses out there, and to encourage entrepreneurship. The Bangladesh community is the biggest ethnic community here.

“We have Bangladeshi kids come through with ambition, to go to university, and businesses wanting advice. So we work in partnership with quite a few businesses, and that's how you can grow.”

And what's next for The Akash? More awards! Faz added: “Even as a small business, you’ve got nothing to lose. We’re busy now nominating ourselves. You’ve got the Asian Curry Awards, that’s quite a big one, very high end, and the British Curry Awards.

“After the shock, I always want to aim higher, so we want to hit national now, and be the best curry house. We’re just gonna keep doing it - I think we can do it!”

