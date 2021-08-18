Port Solent celebrates live events being back in style with Sounds of Summer

Published: 18th August 2021 12:41

On Saturday, Port Solent welcomed more than 7,000 people as it hosted its first big event of 2021, Sounds of Summer.



The highly anticipated event brought together locals and visitors from further afield to enjoy live music, family fun and entertainment in the sunshine.

Renowned for hosting brilliant events throughout the year, Port Solent pulled out all the stops to make up for lost time during the pandemic.

Live music acts included House of Anthems who got the audience dancing along to all things Ibiza, Ministry and Clubbing Pop Hits. The fantastic 19 Forever had people singing their hearts out to the best 90's Brit Pop hits and Naughties Indie Bangers, as well as Ten Dollar Shake, a power trio, making many delicious flavours of noise!

Alongside the live music line-up, the event boasted a fantastic entertainment schedule with something for everyone, including magic shows, balloon modelling, hula hoop shows and workshops, and so much more. Bridie the Tea Lady, a firm favourite at Port Solent even made a few appearances throughout the day to bring lots of smiles to peoples faces.

Lisa Fowler, Events and Marketing Manager at Port Solent said:

"Sounds of Summer was a brilliant day and lots of fun was had by all. It was especially great to see so many smiling faces back at Port Solent, we've really missed putting on these free events and bringing the community together.

"We're already planning what next, so keep an eye out for more exciting event announcements coming soon, from our popular 999 Day, to the Festival of Christmas."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.