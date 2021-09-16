https://analytics.google.
Be transported to imaginary places: Free afternoon of poetry and harp playing

Published: 16th September 2021 16:06
Grab your free tickets to enjoy an afternoon of poetry and harp playing at the Imaginary Places event on Saturday 2 October at 2pm at Portsmouth Central Library.

This enchanting event, from Portsmouth City Council, features poet, Chris Tutton, reading from his poetry, and harpist Anne Denholm's musical interpretation of the poetry.

Chris Tutton is the critically acclaimed and award-winning author of seven collections of poetry. Coined by Ned Sherrin as "the master of the short poem" his work has also been described as "absolutely beautiful" by Alexander Waugh. ‘The Failing of Angels'- his extraordinary debut novel was published in 2020. For more information about Chris's amazing work visit www.christutton.co.uk

Anne Denholm is earning a reputation for her engaging performances across a variety of musical fields. She served as Official Harpist to HRH The Prince of Wales from 2015 - 2019 and in 2020 was elected an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music. For more information about Anne's fascinating musical career visit www.annedenholm.com

Cllr Ben Dowling, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said "This free event is open to all and a beautiful opportunity to be transported to imaginary places as you listen to the collaborative performance of harpist Anne Denholm and poet Chris Tutton."

To join Chris and Anne for a magical afternoon of words and music get your free tickets from your nearest Portsmouth Library, by telephone on 023 92688064 or online at https://portsmouth.spydus.co.uk/events

