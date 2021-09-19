Insprational Women Inspire Pompey Community to Come Together

Published: 19th September 2021 10:58

Two inspirational women have inspired people of all ages to engage with community-based events celebrating art and sport

Saturday saw the Portsmouth Community join together in numbers to support two inspirational events led by two inspirational women.

At St. Margaret's Church, local artists displayed their work at the Grateful Arts Club event, showcasing their talent to raise money for charity. In partnership with the charity Motiv8 - who pride themselves on creating Life Chances for Young People - the aim of the event was to show the young people taking part in a summer art programme they matter and that anything is possible.

Art from leading local artists was also on display alongside that from the young people on the programme, and at then end of a busy and uplifting event, all artwork was sold.

The event was the inspiration of Charla Grant, founder of the Grateful Hearts Club, who champions the art of being grateful.

Over at Orchard Park basketball court, a colourful and vibrant launch party was taking place, celebrating the dramatic transformation of a run down and tired community basketball court into a stunning venue to inspire people of all ages to engage with the sport.



The Orchard Park Project was led by the inspirational Annabel Innes, Company Director of Form + Function, a Portsmouth based social enterprise promoting the role of art in society. It raised almost £60k to transform the space into a unique and vibrant area for the local community.

The large numbers attending both events signified the importance of such projects to the local community, promoting as they do our local talent and encouraging the next generation of artists and athletes to engage with their passions.

Massive credit must go to Charla and Annabel, who have both given so much of their time and passion to creating these remarkable opportunities.

