SUBMERGED Installation drops at the Mary Rose Museum

Published: 21st October 2021 16:01

Ports Fest is delighted to announce Submerged, a multimedia installation in partnership with the Mary Rose Trust. This work has been produced by Portsmouth Young Carers working with creatives Linda Mason and Ricky Tart on an arts and heritage project. Using mixed media, the young carers have produced their own interpretations of the sinking of one of our most iconic ships, Portsmouth’s Mary Rose, a crucial part of the City’s heritage and culture.

This exciting project has enabled Young Carers the chance to engage together following the global pandemic in a fun and creative way. It has enabled them to increase their creative media skills and their knowledge of our local heritage.

The project, which was funded by the Heritage Lottery and due to be on display in 2020, was thankfully able to take place this year once restrictions had been lifted. It has amplified the voice to an extremely hard working and sometimes isolated group of young people.

“I am so glad that this project was able to take place and after so much time in lockdown enabling this work to happen seemed even more pressing. The young carers have worked hard to produce some emotional and poignant pieces celebrating the crews lives that were lost 476 years ago.” Erica Smith Director of Ports Fest

“It’s been a pleasure to host the young carers and to be able to use the Mary Rose as a platform for this exciting multi-media project. We hope visitors will enjoy their interpretation and that the project has inspired those involved in pursuing the creative skills they have learnt.” Sally Tyrrell, Head of Development, Mary Rose Trust

The culmination of this work is the production of films, animation, soundscapes, and music.

This new work is now featured at the Mary Rose Museum from today until February 2022.

Ports Fest 2022 will run between 30th June to 3rd July 2022



