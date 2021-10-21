https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

SUBMERGED Installation drops at the Mary Rose Museum

Published: 21st October 2021 16:01
Ports Fest is delighted to announce Submerged, a multimedia installation in partnership with the Mary Rose Trust. This work has been produced by Portsmouth Young Carers working with creatives Linda Mason and Ricky Tart on an arts and heritage project. Using mixed media, the young carers have produced their own interpretations of the sinking of one of our most iconic ships, Portsmouth’s Mary Rose, a crucial part of the City’s heritage and culture.

This exciting project has enabled Young Carers the chance to engage together following the global pandemic in a fun and creative way. It has enabled them to increase their creative media skills and their knowledge of our local heritage.

The project, which was funded by the Heritage Lottery and due to be on display in 2020, was thankfully able to take place this year once restrictions had been lifted. It has amplified the voice to an extremely hard working and sometimes isolated group of young people.

“I am so glad that this project was able to take place and after so much time in lockdown enabling this work to happen seemed even more pressing. The young carers have worked hard to produce some emotional and poignant pieces celebrating the crews lives that were lost 476 years ago.” Erica Smith Director of Ports Fest

“It’s been a pleasure to host the young carers and to be able to use the Mary Rose as a platform for this exciting multi-media project. We hope visitors will enjoy their interpretation and that the project has inspired those involved in pursuing the creative skills they have learnt.” Sally Tyrrell, Head of Development, Mary Rose Trust

The culmination of this work is the production of films, animation, soundscapes, and music.

This new work is now featured at the Mary Rose Museum from today until February 2022.

Ports Fest 2022 will run between 30th June to 3rd July 2022

Find out more about our ongoing vision at portsfest.co.uk.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies