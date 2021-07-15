Local Artist Spotlight: The Fall Short

Published: 15th July 2021 11:54

Following the release of his ska-inspired album ‘Chronicles of Misspent Youth,' we spoke to Greg Davison - a local musician whose DIY spirit is keeping punk well and truly alive in Portsmouth.

Recording the full album himself in a repurposed bomb shelter at the end of his garden, Greg's captures the nostalgic feeling of growing up in small-town Surrey and young adulthood all to a reggae-inspired beat. We were excited to chat with Greg all about his influences, musical process, and his hopes to put his message out there as the city's live music scene returns once more.





Describe your sound:

I don't really tend to stick to just one genre. My latest album is definitely very reggae-focused with rock elements, but I put out an album a couple of years ago that was more indie-folk based. I just love to listen to all kinds of music, and sometimes it's easier to switch from one genre to another to get more fresh ideas. I'd say in general that my sound is quite nostalgic in terms of looking back at different stages of my life, some of the songs on there were written about 16 or 17 years ago, so it's definitely very nostalgic to me in that way.



Who are your musical influences?:

The band that got me into this style of music when I was younger is Less Than Jake. At the time, I was just sort of listening to whatever was in the charts and what everybody else at school was listening to, but then I found these guys and thought, "oh, it's kind of like Blink-182 with a brass section!" From there I started to listen to more of the famous American bands in that genre, and also discovered lots of little independent British Rock bands like Capdown & King Prawn - they really cemented my love for the ska-punk genre. I love The Skints too, they definitely were one of my biggest influences on this album.

As for the more folk-inspired side of things, growing up my mum used to listen to a lot of LA folk - James Taylor, Carole King, people like that. As an adult I started listening to a few bits on my own, I'm a really big fan of Jackson Browne, and British-wise I really like Frank Turner too. There's also a guy called Dave House, who used to record all of his albums himself in his bedroom - he played similar sorts of circuits to Frank Turner in the early days. He had a massive influence on me because I was like wow - if this guy can record flat out in his bedroom without having to rely on anyone else, it's achievable for someone like me.



How did you start in music?:

So I've been into music since I was 16. I was in a few college bands, we recorded an EP and played a handful of gigs but it never became anything major. I really wasn't a performer; I was just a singer, and in a ska punk band it's kind of expected that everyone also plays an instrument. It wasn't the best start for me in terms of performance, but it really gave me the bug for writing music, I found it very therapeutic being able to put my thoughts down into words. Sometimes you can be very upfront about it, sometimes you can use metaphors - whatever's on your mind really.

After the band went separate ways, I started messing around with some music software. I did it for years and got amateur-ish results, but it was just a way of putting my music out there. I became a bit of a bedroom musician; messing around and trying to make songs. In the last three years I've started to figure out what I'm doing a little bit better, but it's just me and my little home studio. It's actually all based in a bomb shelter at the end of the garden - it's a little brick building and it's so hard to knock down, so when we moved into this flat I thought it was the perfect space for a studio. It's pretty soundproof, and the wife is definitely happy to have me doing my music in here when she's reading!



How would you describe Portsmouth's music scene, and what is it like to be a musician in Portsmouth?:

There's always a lot going on here, it has always surprised me that we don't have more big acts on the international stage. It almost feels like a little microcosm here, with so many local festivals, open mic nights, lots of DJs and stuff at the bandstand - it's a very vibrant place, particularly in the summer. There are so many opportunities in the city to see people and also play your own music if you search them out.



What are you most proud of in your music career so far?:

Proudest of the fact that I produce everything myself, there's a massive sense of accomplishment there, in being able to do something fairly unassisted. Doing it all from the ground up, from composing the songs and writing the lyrics to putting out the final piece is so enjoyable, and definitely gives me a lot of pride and confidence to carry on working.

What's on the horizon?:

I'd definitely like to work towards putting a band together in the future. I've found a few people who are interested but I'm still looking for a drummer - they're in high demand! I'm looking forward to hopefully playing some live sessions, as that's exactly what I need to progress me to the next level - even if that's just me practicing in the house with a few other people. Everyone has to start somewhere!

'Chronicles of Misspent Youth' is available to stream on Spotify below:

