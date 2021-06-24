Love Island star Amy Hart to make pantomime debut at the Kings Theatre (Portsmouth) this Christmas

Published: 24th June 2021 12:00

The Kings Theatre Portsmouth is delighted to announce that TV personality Amy Hart, is joining the cast of their 2021 Christmas pantomime, making her professional on-stage debut.

Amy, who rose to fame after appearing in Season 5 of the hugely popular reality show Love Island, will play the role of Princess Jill in the Theatre's traditional family pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

She will be joined on stage by the returning pantomime cast from last year's production including Portsmouth-born, X Factor finalist and one half of Same Difference, Sean Smith, alongside Pompey pantomime favourites with resident Dame, Jack Edwards, James Percy, Julia Worsley, Marlene Little Hill and Peter McCrohon.

A keen performer from a young age, former air hostess and cabin crew manager Amy has combined reality television work with a love for theatre, and has since moved into presenting industry red carpet shows.

With an impressive 1.1 million followers on Instagram, she has featured in countless magazines and regularly appears on shows including Loose Women and Good Morning Britain whilst working with multiple brands.

Amy said, "Theatre is my absolute passion and pantomime is something I have grown up with so I'm really excited to be doing my first professional show after Love Island. The Kings Theatre is absolutely beautiful and I was so blown away when I first came here. There's so much history and I can't wait to perform on the stage as part of a pantomime family."

View Amy's interview:

Jack and the Beanstalk, produced in-house by the Kings Theatre is on stage from Saturday 27th November 2021 until Sunday 2nd January 2022 with tickets starting at £18. Audiences can expect a huge sprinkling of fairy dust over an unmissable mix of madcap action, non-stop gags, brilliant songs and of course the 12 Days of Christmas. Fee Fi Fo Fum, come to the Kings and join in the fun!

Paul Woolf, Kings Theatre CEO said, "I'm delighted to welcome Amy to our Pompey Panto family. With an incredible passion for theatre and the performing arts combined with a fantastic, infectious personality, she will be a real hit with our audience and someone who will settle in with our cast well.

"Last year's pantomime was incredibly special for so many reasons and will live long in the memory. I'm delighted that we can get the gang back together and Amy is a fantastic addition to that."

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk are available now at: https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/

