https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth
Sponsored by: Island City Living Mobile App

Portsmouth to host the world’s leading musical theatre conference

Published: 29th June 2022 13:17
The world’s leading academic conference that celebrates musical theatre in all its forms is being hosted by the University of Portsmouth this week.

The Song, Stage and Screen international conference, which takes place online from 29 June to 1 July, is an annual event at which academics from around the world present their research and lead discussions about musical theatre on stage and screen.

The theme for this year’s virtual conference is “Pluralities: Performances, Practices and Participatory Cultures”. It will explore a wide range of topics related to the impact of digital innovations on musical theatre and performance, audience engagement and artist participation.

The keynote speech will be given by Donatella Galella, Associate Professor of Theatre, Film, and Digital Production at the University of California, Riverside.

The Song, Stage and Screen Conference is closely connected to the academic journal Studies in Musical Theatre and papers presented at the conference are often developed into articles for the journal, which is the leading publication in its field.

Professor George Burrows,from the University of Portsmouth’s School of Art, Design and Performance, created the conference and journal. He said: “We really are world leaders in musical theatre scholarship at the University of Portsmouth thanks to the conference. My expert colleagues Ben Macpherson and Phoebe Rumsey have designed and scheduled a fantastic programme for this year and it promises to be a really great event. It is especially exciting that it is returning to its origins in Portsmouth this year.” 

Each day runs from 3 to 8.30pm and free tickets can be booked at https://uni.port.ac.uk/SongStageandScreen 

You can also join on Zoom - Meeting ID: 898 2240 7125 and Passcode: 086303

Since the inaugural conference was held, the University has grown its provision in musical theatre – both in teaching and research. The School of Art, Design and Performance entered in the UK Research Excellence Framework for the first time and, along with colleagues from other areas of The Faculty of Creative and Cultural Industries, returned a strong set of results, which were published last month

The majority of the research was judged as internationally excellent and world leading and The Song, Stage and Screen conference represents Portsmouth’s leadership in musical theatre research.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies