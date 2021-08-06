Stomper's summer challenge returns for 2021

Published: 6th August 2021 17:21

Children can have fun and keep active this summer with Stomp for Stamps 2021, a free treasure hunt which encourages children to walk, cycle and scoot, while exploring the city.



Now in its third year, Stomp for Stamps is a great way for families to discover the city's parks and open spaces, from Old Portsmouth to Hilsea Lines. As well as getting out and about for fun, Stomp for Stamps encourages children to be active, learn useful skills and spend quality time with family, friends and carers.

Portsmouth City Council's Pompey Monsters scheme teaches school children about road safety and active travel as they learn from each of the seven Pompey Monsters. Stomp for Stamps extends this learning through to the school summer holidays and beyond.

During the school holidays, until 4 September, four Pompey Monsters will encourage children to explore mapped areas, guided by a map book, which can be collected from any Portsmouth library. Children will use the book to track down the Pompey Monsters who pop up four times on each route, and can be found on posts, railings or benches.

To take part, children should be accompanied by an adult with a camera or smartphone. They will follow the maps to reach each of the four monsters on each route which they should photograph. Children will show the images to library staff, where they will be issued with a sticker for each route completed. When at least three stickers have been collected, children can choose their prize from the library - a cuddly Stomper toy, a cool Pompey Monsters water bottle or, new for 2021, a Pompey Monsters baseball cap.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said "I'm so glad that we've been able to bring back the Pompey Monsters this summer for Stomp for Stamps 2021.

"It's been a tough year for many families and I'm happy that we're able to provide a fun and inexpensive way for families to spend time together outside which also helps children to develop new skills, explore the city and stay active."

Participants are asked to follow government guidance to prevent the spread of coronavirus. This includes limiting contact with people they do not live with and regularly washing or sanitising their hands.

To take part in the challenge, participants can collect a book from any Portsmouth library or visit myjourneyportsmouth.com/stompforstamps2021 to find out more.

