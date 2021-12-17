Council announces further funding for energy saving measures

Published: 17th December 2021 16:04

Portsmouth City Council has successfully secured a further £15.7 million funding to install more energy saving measures in Portsmouth homes.

Portsmouth City Council has successfully secured a further £15.7 million funding to install more energy saving measures in Portsmouth homes.

The funding supports the installation of free solid wall insulation, air source heat pumps and solar PV worth up to £10,000 for low income households across Portsmouth and other partnering local authorities across the South of England. This latest win means that Portsmouth has now won a total of £33.6 million from this funding source over the past year, which will support over 3,700 homes in total.

The Green Homes Grant Local Authority Delivery (LAD) funding from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), was awarded following the ongoing success of the award winning Warmer Homes project.

Since the Warmer Homes scheme launch in March 2021, 825 homes have received a free measure to reduce their fuel bills. Across these households, annual savings of over £680,000 will be saved in fuel bills, alongside 1,900 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Councillor Kimberly Barrett, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Green Recovery said: “Improving the energy efficiency of Portsmouth homes plays a huge part in reducing our city's carbon emissions and hitting our net zero carbon target.

This additional funding means we can continue to offer energy saving measures like solar panels and heat pumps to our residents.

“Domestic properties are responsible for around 15% of carbon emissions, which is why it was so important for the council to secure this funding."

This additional funding will help over 1,600 low income households install renewable technologies and energy efficiency measures to lower their energy bills. Portsmouth City Council is once again demonstrating great leadership by helping householders make the switch to cleaner, green energy sources.”

The funding will be launched in the new year by the council's in-house Switched On Portsmouth service. To find out about other offers available for Portsmouth households to save money and carbon from the energy they use in their home, please visit www.switchedonportsmouth.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.