Advance notice of traffic lights on the B2149

Published: 30th May 2022 10:26

Two-way traffic lights will be in place on the B2149 from 31th May to 8th June while work continues on Havant Thicket Reservoir.

Portsmouth Water is removing tree stumps and a small number of trees along the B2149 in order to create a new Northern Access Route onto the reservoir site. Ecologists will be present for the duration of the work, inspecting trees for wildlife including nesting birds. Any tree found to contain wildlife will not be touched.

This route will be used during the main construction works, keeping the majority of traffic away from residential areas in Havant and Rowlands Castle. It will also provide an access point for visitors to the site once complete.

Ruari Maybank, Project Director for Havant Thicket Reservoir, said: “I would like to say a big thank you to local residents for their patience while these works take place. We appreciate it is inconvenient and are doing all we can to minimise disruption for those living and working near the site. We are also taking substantial measures to protect wildlife. Our team of ecologists will be present for the duration of the work, thoroughly checking each tree for wildlife using a raised platform.”

For more information about Havant Thicket Reservoir, please visit our new website: https://havant-thicket-reservoir.uk.engagementhq.com/

