Portsmouth Water sets out ambitious new vision for securing future water supplies

Portsmouth Water has set out an ambitious new vision to ensure all its customers have sustainable, reliable and affordable water supplies in future as summers become increasing hotter and dryer.

With the recent extreme weather highlighting the importance of water security, the company is calling for customers to read the plan and share their views.

The 25-year Vision titled Excellence in Water. Always. is the first step of a business plan being prepared by the company. It outlines how Portsmouth Water will adapt to the pressures of climate change, increasingly hot, dry summers and a growing population, to make sure customers still receive the outstanding service they expect.

Customers are being asked to read the 25-year Vision and then share their views. It is available here: https://www.portsmouthwater.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/PW-Vision- Brochure-Interactive.v2.pdf

In it, Portsmouth Water outlines four priorities:

Secure sustainable water supplies for customers, which protect and enhance the environment in a changing world

Be at the frontier of delivering high-quality, resilient, net-zero services – for customers, the environment and the region

Co-create solutions which deliver customers’, communities’, and stakeholders’ priorities

Affordable water for all. Always.

Bob Taylor, Chief Executive Officer for Portsmouth Water, said: “The recent weeks of prolonged high temperatures coupled with very little rain have highlighted the importance of securing sustainable, reliable and affordable water supplies for customers in the future. This is a challenging time of all water companies and making sure we have an ambitious, robust business plan in place to adapt to our rapidly changing world is vital. Our vision, against the backdrop of climate change and population growth, is to provide an affordable, reliable and sustainable supply of high-quality water for our customers.

“By being smart in our approach, we will work with our local communities to meet our goals while protecting and enhancing the environment for future generations. This document is our first step in sharing our thoughts and our first chance to ask what you think our priorities should be. Please read the vision and let us know your views.”